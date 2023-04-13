Massive searches in Rajouri after drone movement detected, one brought down

Rajouri, April 13: Security Forces have launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages of Rajouri after movement of drones was tracked by locals and police.

So far one drone carrying some cash, magazines and other material has been brought down, official sources said.

They said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, suspicious movement of aerial objects was picked up in areas of Beri Patan and Siot on Line of Control after which a massive Cordon and Search Operation was launched.

In this operation that started in night hours, the official sources said, teams of security forces managed to bring down a drone and so far recoveries have been made from it that include some magazines of AK rifle, a sealed packed, some cash.