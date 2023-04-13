Massive searches in Rajouri after drone movement detected, one brought down

Rajouri, April 13: Security Forces have launched a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages of Rajouri after movement of drones was tracked by locals and police.
So far one drone carrying some cash, magazines and other material has been brought down, official sources said.
They said that on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, suspicious movement of aerial objects was picked up in areas of Beri Patan and Siot on Line of Control after which a massive Cordon and Search Operation was launched.
In this operation that started in night hours, the official sources said, teams of security forces managed to bring down a drone and so far recoveries have been made from it that include some magazines of AK rifle, a sealed packed, some cash.
The sources claimed that extensive search operations are going on in many villages of this area and some more recoveries are expected.
" We can only share that a drone has been successfully tracked and recovery has been made. More details will be shared later." an official said.
Cross LoC smuggling of arms, cash and narcotics has become a major challenge for forces in border areas of both International Border and Line of Control and repeated attempts are going on to drop these material in areas for fueling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.