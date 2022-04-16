Matrix Hospital Rajouri conducts first ever Gynae endoscopy workshop

Rajouri, Apr 16: The Matrix Hospital Rajouri conducted the first ever Gynae endoscopy workshop here.
In a press statement issued by management of the hospital, it has been stated that in its commitment towards welfare of people of Rajouri and Poonch, Matrix Hospital Rajouri in collaboration with Ankur Maitrika Superspeciality Hospital Jammu conducted first ever Gynae endoscopy workshop.
The workshop was attended by renowned Gynaecologist and Lapro Surgeon, Dr .Ajay Waakhloo with a team of other medical experts.
Dr. Waakhloo appreciated the management of Matrix Hospital for creating the required infrastructure to provide this facility.
It has also been stated that this procedure involves surgery of Uterus and other women's diseases through key hole surgery with minimum blood loss, early ambulation and minimum suffering.
It has also been informed that such surgeries shall be performed every month in Matrix Hospital.