Matrix Hospital Rajouri conducts first ever Gynae endoscopy workshop

In a press statement issued by management of the hospital, it has been stated that in its commitment towards welfare of people of Rajouri and Poonch, Matrix Hospital Rajouri in collaboration with Ankur Maitrika Superspeciality Hospital Jammu conducted first ever Gynae endoscopy workshop.

The workshop was attended by renowned Gynaecologist and Lapro Surgeon, Dr .Ajay Waakhloo with a team of other medical experts.