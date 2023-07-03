MC Rajouri inaugurates cafe

Rajouri: Municipal Council Rajouri on Monday inaugurated its first cafe in Rajouri town.

Named New Wels Cafe and Restaurant, the Municipal Council Rajouri announced that the revenue generated from this cafe will be used for development works in the town.

The inaugural ceremony of the cafe was held on Monday afternoon during which President Municipal Council Rajouri Mohammad Arif inaugurated it.

Along with President Municipal Council Rajouri, Mohammad Arif many councillors and civil society members were also present.

While addressing the inaugural event, President of Municipal Council Rajouri said that the council has outsourced the cafeteria cum restaurant and with its opening at a prime location people will get benefitted in their daily life.

He further said that the Municipal Council of Rajouri is working day and night for the development and improving better facilities for the residents of Rajouri as well as tourists and students.