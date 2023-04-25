Measures taken to combat drug abuse reviewed

Rajouri: The 10th NCORD Committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of District Magistrate Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, to review the actions taken against drug abuse in the district and formulate a plan of action for the future.

The District Magistrate, in his opening remarks, stressed the need for greater collaboration among all stakeholders to combat the menace of drug abuse effectively. He urged officers to work in tandem to raise awareness among the public about the dangers of drug abuse. During the meeting, the Committee also reviewed the functioning of the Drug De-addiction Centre and ATF Rajouri. He also reviewed the status of OPD at the Drug De addiction centre Rajouri.

The members were advised to rope in religious leaders for mass awareness. Taking stock of action taken to keep watch on sale of Psychotropic drugs, the DM directed to ensure 100 percent installation of CCTV cameras at pharmacies to monitor their sales. The Information Department was instructed to launch Nukkad Natak awareness programs across the district to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse. The Drug controller Department informed the chair that the Department has conducted three successful raids and it has recommended the cancellation of licences of certain defaulter pharmacies.

The SSP, Amrit Pal Singh urged officers to work in close coordination to end this menace. He emphasized the need for joint efforts by all stakeholders, including the police, civil society, religious leaders, and the government, to create a drug-free environment.