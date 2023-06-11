Medical agency sealed in Rajouri, 2 detained: Police

During inspection and verification of premises, 110 strips of drugs (Tapendadol) were recovered having no required details about the purchase, or sale raising suspicion of use of this drug. Taking a note of it, the medical agency has been sealed under law.

Two persons running the establishment have been detained including Zafer Iqbal son of Abdul Rashid and his brother Mohammad Rafi, residents of ward 6, Salani Rajouri. The complex has been sealed while further legal proceedings have been taken up by police in association with the Drugs Inspector.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh, said that the war against drugs is among the top priorities of Jammu and Kashmir with strict action against those involved in luring youth in addiction being taken.

While mentioning about a series of raids, inspections conducted in the district in the recent past and the arrest of the accused, SSP Rajouri said that the action will continue.