Medical camp organised in Dhangri village of Rajouri

Hundreds of villagers from the Dhangri area attended this free medical aid camp and availed of medical services free of cost. A team of doctors from the health department along with the doctor of the Central Reserve Police Force Battalion attended to hundreds of villagers medically examining them with free-of-cost medicines for different ailments handed over to them.

Commandant CRPF 72 battalion, SR Meena said that this medical camp has been organised free of cost under the civic action programme and is aimed to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of people and also to strengthen the relationship between the force and civil population.