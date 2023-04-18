Medical camp organised in Dhangri village of Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 18: Under the umbrella of its 72-battalion Central Reserve Police Force organised a free medical aid camp for villagers of Dhangri in Rajouri which was inaugurated by the Commandant of the Battalion, SR Meena in presence of other senior officers of the force.
Hundreds of villagers from the Dhangri area attended this free medical aid camp and availed of medical services free of cost. A team of doctors from the health department along with the doctor of the Central Reserve Police Force Battalion attended to hundreds of villagers medically examining them with free-of-cost medicines for different ailments handed over to them.
Commandant CRPF 72 battalion, SR Meena said that this medical camp has been organised free of cost under the civic action programme and is aimed to provide healthcare services at the doorstep of people and also to strengthen the relationship between the force and civil population.
He further said that CRPF has organised these kinds of medical camps in the past also and this endeavor will continue.
Sarpanch of Dhangri Panchayat, Dheeraj Sharma, said that CRPF was deployed in the area after the January 1 terror attack and the personnel from the force did a great job in restoring the confidence of people and providing a sense of security.
Sharma further said that the new attempt of CRPF to hold this medical camp is another public-friendly initiative that will play a big role in further strengthening the relationship between force and people.