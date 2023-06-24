Meeting held in Poonch to address grievances of retired police officials

Poonch: District police Poonch on Saturday convened a meeting of retired police officials of district here.

The meeting was chaired by Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahemed and attended by DySP DAR Poonch Mohammad Shafiq and DySP Headquarter Poonch Afrat Hussain.

The police officers gave them a patient hearing where they put forth their grievances in general and specific personal problems which they are facing in their routine life.