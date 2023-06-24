Meeting held in Poonch to address grievances of retired police officials

Poonch: District police Poonch on Saturday convened a meeting of retired police officials of district here.
The meeting was chaired by Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahemed and attended by DySP DAR Poonch Mohammad Shafiq and DySP Headquarter Poonch Afrat Hussain.
The police officers gave them a patient hearing where they put forth their grievances in general and specific personal problems which they are facing in their routine life.
The officers present in the meeting assured them for the redressal of their grievances and problems at district level . They said they will convey their genuine grievances to appropriate higher formations.
The police officers conveyed that retired police personnel are the real assets and eyes, ears of police department who always stood with police department in difficult time.