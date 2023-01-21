Mega cleanliness drive launched

Reasi, Jan 21: Under the series of initiatives launched to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Babila Rakwal today started a cleanliness/ plogging drive.
Cleanliness drive started simultaneously at different location of district Reasi from Rishi Kumar Koshal /IRP Chowk Reasi to Moori Chowk covering Sula Park, Kala Morh Pulli, Simbal Choa, Bhaga Market, Karua, GREF Camp, Pai Pulli, Nav Devian, Aghar Jitto Temple, Railway Crossing, Asia Chowk, Nomain Police Check Post, Meyari Bridge, Moori Check Post covering approximately 40 KM of NH Road length.
The DDC highlighted the importance of cleanliness for staying healthy in today's busy lifestyle. She called upon the officers and employees to maintain cleanliness around their house, office and localities and schedule it on a regular interval to stay in clean and neat surroundings. The Deputy Commissioner said that although people maintain cleanliness and hygiene at individual levels, the need of the hour is to join together to make the entire district clean.