Mega health camp to be held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 31: Rotary Club Rajouri Grand in association with Matrix Hospital is going to organise a one-day free mega health camp in Matrix Hospital at Jawahar Nagar area of Rajouri.
Addressing a press conference, representatives of Rotary Club Rajouri Grand said that the club always works for providing necessary amenities to people and a number of initiatives have been taken in this aspect.
They said that to observe and celebrate International Health Day on April 7, Rotary Club Rajouri Grand is going to organise a free health camp for all the people in Matrix Hospital Rajouri in which free-of-cost healthcare services including free diagnostic services will be provided.
These representatives further said that besides routine medical checkups by doctors, free-of-cost diagnostic tests of a range of varieties will be provided to patients along with free audiometer tests for children as well as adults.
These representatives also said that patients from all walks of life can avail of the free of cost services of medical lines on the eve of International health day.