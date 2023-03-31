Mega health camp to be held in Rajouri

Addressing a press conference, representatives of Rotary Club Rajouri Grand said that the club always works for providing necessary amenities to people and a number of initiatives have been taken in this aspect.

They said that to observe and celebrate International Health Day on April 7, Rotary Club Rajouri Grand is going to organise a free health camp for all the people in Matrix Hospital Rajouri in which free-of-cost healthcare services including free diagnostic services will be provided.