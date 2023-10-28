Mega Tourism Conclave to promote Peer Panjal held in Rajouri

Rajouri: In an effort to boost the vast tourism potential of the Peer Panjal region, a significant Mega Tourism Conclave was held in Rajouri.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the event, presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, gathered key stakeholders and enthusiastic participants to discuss the various facets of tourism in this picturesque region.

A multitude of perspectives and profound insights were generously shared by a distinguished panel of speakers during the conclave. Engaging discussions revolved around the multifaceted potential of Rajouri, envisioning it as a thriving hub not only for pilgrimage tourism and adventure tourism but also exploring various other promising domains.

One of the key outcomes of the conclave was the generation of valuable suggestions to further enhance and promote tourism in the region. These recommendations, encompassing pilgrimage tourism, adventure tourism, and more, were carefully noted and are expected to guide future initiatives aimed at boosting tourism in Peer Panjal.

In an endeavor to nurture young talent and promote creativity among the youth, a painting competition was organized during the event. A significant number of students enthusiastically participated in the competition, expressing their artistic interpretations on themes such as environment conservation, communal harmony, brotherhood etc. This initiative not only encouraged artistic expression but also underscored the importance of these themes in the context of responsible tourism.

DC delivered an inspiring address to the attendees, shedding light on the abundant tourism potential that Rajouri possesses. With an unwavering commitment to unlocking this potential, he outlined a compelling vision for the region.

The DC articulated the critical role that the tourism sector plays in elevating the local economy. He underscored how responsible and sustainable tourism practices can serve as the linchpin for economic growth in the region.

By facilitating the creation of jobs, supporting livelihoods, and promoting community development, he emphasised that the tourism sector is not just about attracting visitors but also about ensuring that the benefits percolate down to the local population.

The Mega Tourism Conclave in Rajouri was a resounding success, bringing together various stakeholders to celebrate the rich diversity and untapped potential of the Peer Panjal region. It is expected that the event will serve as a catalyst for future endeavors to harness this potential and position Rajouri as a prominent destination on the tourism map.

Among the others present on the occasion were CPO Mohammad Khurshid, DPO Auqil Nuvaid, Deputy Registrar Cooperative Societies Adnan Rather, AD Tourism Arief Lone, Prof Shakeel Raina, Prof Bashir Magray, and officials from the Tourism Department.