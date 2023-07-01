Mehbooba Mufti’s plea to CJI

Rajouri, July 1: Former Chief Minister and President of Peoples Democratic Party, Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud.
to expedite legal proceedings and hearings in cases pertaining to detention of youth from Jammu and Kashmir as well as abrogation of Article 35-A, 370.
She made these remarks during her visit in Kalakote Rajouri where she came to condole demise of spiritual personality Sayeed Muzaffar Hussain Shah commonly called as Baji Sahib.
Mehbooba was accompanied by other senior leaders of People's Democratic Party.
In her statement, while welcoming Chief Justice of India over his visit in Jammu and Kashmir she said that there is need to expedite judicial proceedings in different cases.
" Article 35-A and 370 as abrogated unconstitutionally and case of it is pending in Hon'ble Supreme Court from last four years but hearings of this case are not regular," said Mehbooba Mufti who appealed Chief Justice of India to expedite the hearings of this case.
Former Chief Minister also stated that many people from Jammu and Kashmir are lodged in outside jails and there is need to expedite their case proceedings and hearings.