Mendhar youth gets appreciation from PM Modi

Rajouri, May 2: A youth from Mendhar town in Poonch district has been appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing his experience on recently held Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat tour programme.
The PM had written appreciation letter to youth from Mendhar town stating that such initiatives bring regions and cultures closer to each other and strengthen the unity of our country.
22-year old Nazakat Choudhary son of Ghulam Hussain who completed his Bachelor of Arts (Honors) from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College under Delhi University.
Nazakat was one among 50 youth selected from J&K who participated in Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Yuva Sangam exposure tour from February 24 to March 6 in which these participants visited Assam.
They visited different sits of cultural importance that included historical places, Raj Bhavan, villages alongside meetings with Entrepreneurs, SSB personnel deployed on the Indo-Bhutan border.
Nazakat, son of a retired revenue department official, said that after the culmination of this exposure tour. He wrote a letter with a detailed report about his experiences of journey during tour, motivation received while meeting entrepreneurs besides suggestion of some changes that should be incorporated in the present process of holding tour.
“I wrote this letter on April 5 and received a call on April 27 from PMO and was informed that the Prime Minister had gone through his letter and extended his appreciation, I received an appreciation letter sent by PM wherein had appreciated his move of sharing his experience of this tour,” Nazakat said.
In his appreciation letter, PM had mentioned that the success of any important initiative is measures by its impact upon people. “The greatest sense of satisfaction is experienced by a public servant when people write to convey that a particular event has transformed their life.”
PM Modi has further mentioned that such initiatives bring regions and cultures closer to each other and strengthen the unity of our country.
"I am overwhelmed by this response who has personally appreciated me and such response from PM is like a life changing moment for me," Nazakat added.