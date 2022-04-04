Mentally challenged elderly man's body found in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, April 4: Body of a mentally unsound elderly man was found at Sangla nullah in Surankote in J&K's Poonch district on Monday, little over 12 hours after he went missing from his residence.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that body of Alam Din, 60, son of Bagh Ali, of Fazalabad was spotted by some passersby and according police was informed.
Police, the official said, reached at Sangla nulllah and recovered it.
The deceased was mentally unsound and as per family was missing from home since last evening.