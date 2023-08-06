'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign | DC Poonch discusses activities

The campaign aims to celebrate India's rich heritage and patriotic spirit, with a special focus on paying tribute to the martyrs during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the hallmark event on Independence Day 2023.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign and instructed the placement of memorial plaques at Amrit Sarovars, Panchayat Ghars, parks, and other public places to honor the martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.