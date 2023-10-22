Meri Maati Mera Desh programme | 3rd phase culminates with verve in Rajouri

Rajouri: The third phase of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" program today culminated with verve in Rajouri district. In this remarkable three-phase journey, the soil or rice was collected from diverse panchayats and gracefully placed in Amrit Kalash during the first phase.

In the second phase, this precious maati from various panchayats of the district was harmoniously blended into a single Kalash at the block level. Finally, in the third and most significant phase, the Amrit Kalash, representing the collective spirit of the district, found its way to a designated location at the district level.

In this regard, the District Administration Rajouri organised a grand programme in the lawns of the PWD Dakbunglow on "Meri Maati Mera Desh" today to mark the culmination of its third phase.

This visionary campaign, which unfolded with tremendous enthusiasm, sought to celebrate India's rich soil and its heroic journey towards freedom while inspiring future generations to cherish and protect our nation's invaluable heritage.

While addressing the event, the District Development Council Chairperson Advocate Chowdhury Naseem Liyaqat also encouraged the youth to uphold the legacy of these luminaries by becoming responsible citizens who embody the values for which these freedom fighters fought.

He concluded his address with a resounding call to action, passionately emphasizing the campaign's power to remind the people of Rajouri about their profound bond with the soul of India, reflecting the enduring spirit of unity and patriotism that defines the region.

During the event, District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal delivered an emotionally stirring address, highlighting the pivotal role of India's freedom fighters in shaping the nation's destiny. He emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring these brave individuals whose sacrifices laid the foundation for India's independence.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the youth to connect with the stories and struggles of these freedom fighters. By understanding the sacrifices made by these heroes, the younger generation can draw inspiration and gain a deeper appreciation of the principles of liberty, justice, and equality that underpin India's democracy today.

During the event, a Panch Praan Pledge was also taken by all the participants. The event witnessed active participation from government officers, officials, and various stakeholders, with notable figures including DDC Member Rajouri, Sai Abdul Rashid; 2nd IC BSF, Anil Kumar Lal, and Assistant Commandant CRPF 2nd Bn, Vinod Sharma, ACD Vijay Kumar, ACP Sheraz Chowhan, DPO Auqil Nuvaid, BDOs of different blocks , PRI members, and an enthusiastic public.