Meri Maati Mera Desh | Tiranga rallies taken out in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 12: Under the initiative of Meri Maati Mera Desh, second battalion of India Reserve Police (IRP) on Saturday organised a Tiranga rally in Rajouri which was attended by hundreds of police personnel, students and local citizens.
The rally was flagged off from Darhali Bridge and it concluded at Fatehpur with Commandant IR Second Battalion, Randeep Kumar flagged off the rally alongwith other officials of battalion.
Holding placard of national values as well as nations flags in their hands, the participants of this really raised slogans of patriotism and underlined the initiative of Meri Maati Mera Desh.
National flags were also distributed among the villagers.