Militant hideout busted in DKG woods on Poonch-Rajouri border

Rajouri May 9: Security forces on Monday busted a militant hideout during a search operation in forest area of Dehra Ki Gali located on the border of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the hideout was unearthed by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police from Surankote sub division of Poonch and Indian Army's Thanamandi based Rashtriya Rifles battalion in forest area near Dehra Ki Gali which is a famous tourist site located on the borders of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
From the hideout, security forces also recovered ammunition and other material, an official said.
Searches in the area were going on at the time this report was filed.