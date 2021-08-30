Militant killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

“In the early hours of 30 August 2021, [a] terrorist from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector (J&K). Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid,” said an army spokesman, in a statement.

He said that a fierce gunfight ensued as the army soldiers challenged the militant, leading to his death.

“...his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays [the] resolve of [the] Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” added the spokesman.