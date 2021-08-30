Militant killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Aug 30: A militant was killed as the army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
“In the early hours of 30 August 2021, [a] terrorist from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch Sector (J&K). Alert Army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid,” said an army spokesman, in a statement.
He said that a fierce gunfight ensued as the army soldiers challenged the militant, leading to his death.
“...his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered. The operation is still in progress in the area. This action by alert Army troops displays [the] resolve of [the] Indian Army to thwart any misadventure along the Line of Control,” added the spokesman.