Minor arrested at Mendhar LoC: Army

The arrested minor was identified as Ali Haider, aged 15-16 years, son of Mohammad Sharif resident of Baspura on the other side of LoC.

Army in an official statement said, “The army troops, manning forward areas of Line of Control in Balnoi along Mendhar river witnessed the infiltration attempt of the boy who was intercepted and arrested.”

“The arrested individual has been shifted to battalion headquarter of the army in the area where his questioning is going on,” the army added.