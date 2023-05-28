Minor boy dies in road mishap in Sunderbani

Rajouri, May 28: A four-year-old boy hailing from the Thandikassi village of Sunderbani died in a tractor accident on Sunday evening.
The ill-fated vehicle, as per police, was plying on the Sunderbani-Thandikassi road when it turned turtle on the main road, and a child traveling in the vehicle came under it.
Four years old boy identified as Sansh Sharma son of late Jag Mohan resident of Thandikassi was rushed to sub-district hospital Sunderbani where he was declared dead.
Police have taken up cognizance of the matter after registration of a case at the local police station.