Minor boy injured in Poonch LoC explosion

Rajouri July 23: A 12-yr- old boy has been hospitalised in Poonch after he sustained injuries in an explosion that took place near Line of Control in Poonch sector in the district on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Rizwan Khan son of Younis Khan.
As per officials, boy was grazing cattle when he stepped over an anti personnel land mine which exploded and the boy received injuries.
The injured has been shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.