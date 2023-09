Rajouri: A two year old boy was killed in a road accident at Samote in Budhal area of Rajouri district.

Reports said he was hit by a truck. The deceased was identified as Bilal Ahmed son of Mohammad Ashraf resident of Samote Budhal. Police officials said that the child was standing near road at Samote market when a truck JK14C 5982 hit him . He was critically injured. The injured was rushed to local hospital but was declared as brought dead, said police officials.