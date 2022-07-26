Minor boy's body recovered from rivulet hours after drowning in Mandi Poonch

Poonch July 25: Body of a 10-year-old boy from Arai Peeran village of Mandi tehsil was recovered from Mandi rivulet on Tuesday hours after his drowning.
The boy slipped into the water body while washing hands and was taken away by strong water currents after which locals and police launched a massive search operation which continued till Tuesday morning.
Officials said that body of victim has been recovered from the rivulet in Sathra village during search operation and has been shifted to sub district hospital Mandi for further legal formalities.