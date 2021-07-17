Pir Panjal

Minor girl missing, four injured in leopard attack in Rajouri village
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri July 17: A 14-year-old teenage girl is reportedly missing while four villagers have received injuries in an attack by a leopard prompting authorities to launch a major operation to trace the missing girl.

Officials said that a group of farmers in Budhal village were working in fields when a leopard present in fields attacked them leaving four of the farmers injured.

They have been identified as Saleema Akhter, Mohammad Shahid, Banoo Begum and Mohd Iqbal.

A fourteen years old teenage girl from Draj village is also missing from her house with family members claiming that she has been lifted by the leopard.

Authorities have launched a major rescue operation in the area involving police, team of wildlife department officials and locals.

