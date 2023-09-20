Minor girl student hospitalised after ‘attack’ by classmate

Police said that both the students, who are classmates, were in school when this incident took place and the boy allegedly used some sharp object inflicting injuries to his classmate.

The victim, police said, received three wounds in her neck after which she was rushed to local civil hospital from where she was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

The victim is presently under treatment in the hospital.

Victim's father (name withheld) said that his daughter was present in the school like everyday routine when she was attacked." We want legal action in the matter." he said.