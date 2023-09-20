Minor girl student hospitalised after ‘attack’ by classmate

Rajouri, Sep 20: A minor girl student was hospitalised after an alleged attack by her classmate in a Rajouri school.
The injured studies in 6th class in a private education institution of Thanamandi sub division in Rajouri district. She has been admitted to Associated Hospital of Government Medical College Rajouri after she received injuries on her neck portion after an incident of alleged attack by one of her classmate.
The incident, police said, came to fore from a private education institution of Thanamandi town.
Police said that both the students, who are classmates, were in school when this incident took place and the boy allegedly used some sharp object inflicting injuries to his classmate.
The victim, police said, received three wounds in her neck after which she was rushed to local civil hospital from where she was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
The victim is presently under treatment in the hospital.
Victim's father (name withheld) said that his daughter was present in the school like everyday routine when she was attacked." We want legal action in the matter." he said.