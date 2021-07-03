Pir Panjal

Minor girl's body recovered from stream three days after drowning in J&K's Poonch

12-year-old Aasiya drowned into the stream on Wednesday while she was washing clothes.
The girl's body was retrieved by locals along with police this afternoon. Special Arrangement
Ishrat Butt

Poonch July 3: The body of a minor girl, who drowned in Bedar stream in Mandi area of Poonch district three days ago was recovered in Jaliyan area on Saturday, officials said.

As per the officials, 12-year-old Aasiya Banu, daughter of Mohammad Shareef, a resident of Bedar Mandi, drowned into the stream on Wednesday while she was washing clothes.

Soon after the mishap, a joint team of Police, army and locals launched a search operation to rescue the girl, but could not locate her.

The girl's body was recovered in Jaliyan area, a km downstream from the spot of drowning, officials told Greater Kashmir.

They said the girl's body was retrieved by locals along with police this afternoon.

