Minor girl's body recovered from stream three days after drowning in J&K's Poonch

Poonch July 3: The body of a minor girl, who drowned in Bedar stream in Mandi area of Poonch district three days ago was recovered in Jaliyan area on Saturday, officials said.

As per the officials, 12-year-old Aasiya Banu, daughter of Mohammad Shareef, a resident of Bedar Mandi, drowned into the stream on Wednesday while she was washing clothes.

Soon after the mishap, a joint team of Police, army and locals launched a search operation to rescue the girl, but could not locate her.