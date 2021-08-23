Missing 17-year-old girl’s body found on river bank in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Aug 23: Body of a missing 17-year-old girl from Kamsar area in Poonch district was found along the banks of a river, officials said on Monday.
Quoting the officials news agency GNS reported that the girl Mehak Bi of Mohalla Kamsar was missing since August 21. Her dead body was found along the banks of a river near Bikram Singh Yadgar Mangnar, they said.
SHO Poonch S D Singh confirmed to GNS the recovery of the body and said that proceedings under 174 CrPC have been launched in the case.