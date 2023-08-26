Missing army porter found dead in Rajouri forests

Rajouri, Aug 26: The body of a young man working as an army porter, who was missing for last two days was recovered from forest area of Ghai Kote in Nowshera.
The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar (32) son of Babu Ram resident of Bhawani village of Nowshera.
The man was working as a porter with Army and went missing on Friday morning after which security forces were conducting searches for him while a missing report was also lodged in Nowshera police station.
Officials stated that the missing man, working as a porter in local army camp, was found dead in Saturday afternoon and his body was found in Ghai Kote village located between Bhawani and Lam.
The body of deceased, officials said, was found in a gorge at Ghai Kote and both hands of deceased were tied with plastic strips.
“The body of deceased has been taken into possession and legal proceedings have been kick started.” officials of police said. They added that a FSL team has also been called at the spot and investigation of the case is going on with senior officers of police are also at the spot.