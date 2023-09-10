Missing BSF jawan traced from native village

Rajouri, Sep 10: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who was missing from last three days has been trace to his native village in Bihar state.
The jawan identified as Amit Paswan is a resident of Nalanda district of Bihar and was presently deployed on a location near LoC area of Mendhar Balakote.
He, officials said, went missing under mysterious conditions three days ago and a missing report in the local police station has also been registered.
“Police and BSF were jointly carrying out efforts to trace the man,” officials said adding that he has been traced in his native area of Bihar.
“It seem he deserted from his place of posting and returned to his native area,” said officials.