Missing driver found dead at Badhal village

Rajouri, Jan 20: A 32 year old man, who was an auto driver by profession, died under mysterious conditions. His body was found lying in fields at Badhal village of Kotranka.

The deceased was missing for last two days and a missing report was also registered in local police station.

As per police, Mohammad Shabir son of Shah Mohammad resident of Jaglanoo was driver of an auto rikshaw JK11F 1706 and went for some work on Thursday evening but was untraceable since then.

His brother approached police station Kandi and a missing report was also registered. Police started searching for the man.

On Saturday afternoon, police said, his body was found lying in fields in the village Badhal after which police team rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to local hospital where medico-legal formalities were conducted.

Police informed that investigation into mysterious death of the man has been set into motion.