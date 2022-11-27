Missing man's body fished out in Rajouri

Rajouri: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Sunday fished out the body of a missing man from a rivulet in Saranoo village of Rajouri.
Ranjeet Kumar, 29, son of Nath Ram of Saranoo was missing since November 15 under mysterious conditions and a massive operation for his search was going on.
The search operation was started by the local villagers and J&K Police and was later joined by a team of SDRF while a team of NDRF was pressed into service on Saturday.
Officials said that on Sunday morning, the missing man's body was found lying in the rivulet in the village and was fished out.
They said that the body was taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for medico-legal formalities.