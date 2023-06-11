Missing man’s body found in Nowshera village

Rajouri: Family members and relatives of a missing man held a protest demonstration after man’s body was found lying in a village forest prompting police to start an investigation into the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Jeet Kumar (22) son of Kasturi Lal resident of ward 5, Dhak village of Nowshera.
Officials of police said that the young man was missing for last two days and on Sunday afternoon his body was found in village forest after which it was taken into possession by the police team of Nowshera police station and medico-legal formalities were conducted.
The family members and relatives of the deceased held a protest demonstration on Sunday at Seri blocking Nowshera -Seri - Sunderbani road. They alleged conspiracy into the death of their son demanding in-depth investigation into the matter.