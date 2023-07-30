Missing minor sisters traced, reunited with family

A man from Rajouri lodged a complaint in police station Rajouri on Saturday that his two minor daughters, aged 14 and 12 years, went to Peer Baba Ziarat Dhangri on Friday but did not return .

On receipt of this information, cognizance was taken instantly and team of police headed by SHO Rajouri Aejaz Ahmed under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri Mudassir Hussain started investigation and put in efforts to trace the minor sisters.