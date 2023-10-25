Missing students of Poonch traced

Poonch, Oct 25: Four minor students studying in an Islamic Madarssa in Poonchs' Surankote have been traced and handed over to their legal heirs.
The four students were studying in a Madrssa at Iqbal Nagar in Surankote. As per officials they went missing after which the institute administration carried out search for them. Later a report was lodged in police station. They said that all the four boys have been traced and it has come to fore that their missing was inadvertent with no untoward aspect involved in it.