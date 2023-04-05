Missing teenage boy found dead in Rajouri
Srinagar: Body of a teenage boy missing since Tuesday afternoon was found lying under Bela bridge in Rajouri town after which police have started investigation into the matter.
The deceased was identified as Aqib Chowdhary (18) son of Mohammad Shabir resident of Peeri, at present Bela colony Rajouri.
His relatives informed that deceased was missing since yesterday and his search was being conducted.
Police on the other hand informed that some people moving over Bela Bridge saw a body lying underneath after which they informed police. A team of police from Rajouri city police post and Rajouri police station reached at the spot and took body into possession after which it has been shifted to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Police said that inquest proceedings and investigation into the matter have been started.