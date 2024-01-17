Mission Director NHM participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mandi

Poonch, Jan 17: Mission Director of National Health Mission (NHM), Nazim Zia Khan participated in a mega public outreach programme of the ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ at tehsil Mandi here Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the outreach programme was held to magnify the saturation of government schemes besides enhancing awareness among the locals of the area regarding government initiatives and beneficiary-oriented schemes.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the Mission Director highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision behind the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY).

He said that ensuring widespread awareness among rural masses, reaching the unreached population and facilitating the utilization of government welfare schemes are core objectives of this unique yatra.

Khan urged the officers to set targets and aim to achieve them within a fixed timeline.

He appreciated the people of Poonch as well as the district administration for successfully conducting the VBSY program across all Gram Panchayats and municipal councils and committees of the district.

During the event, various issues and concerns were raised by locals and PRI representatives including the construction of the Government Degree College building, roads for remote areas, issues related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, hospital-related issues and others.

The Mission Director assured them that their issues and concerns would be resolved on priority.

On the sidelines of the programme, the Mission Director along with Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Yasin Muhammad Choudhary inspected stalls set up by various government departments showcasing schemes related to agriculture, horticulture, health, animal husbandry, social welfare, handicraft, handloom, and other wings.

He also interacted with the officers and reviewed progress achieved so far under different government schemes on the ground.

The Mission Director also monitored the activities of the VBSY van, playing a crucial role in raising awareness among the common masses about various central government schemes.

During the event, vibrant cultural activities and national anthem performances by school students were also witnessed by the audience.

Besides, the participants took the Viksit Bharat pledge for their commitment towards the cause of inclusive development and nation-building.

Among others, the programme was attended by ADDC Poonch, CEO of Tourism, CPO, CMO, other senior officers of district administration Poonch besides a large number of locals.