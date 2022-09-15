Model school for tribal students operationalised at Kandi

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir UT Government has operationalised 6 EMRS this year in record time which were sanctioned between 1997 to 2020 and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had mandated concurrent academic sessions with effect from year of sanction but same remained awaited. This has helped J&K to receive more that Rs 10.00 Cr annual grant for students admitted in these schools. Proposal for 17 more EMRS has been submitted to the Ministry out of which 10 are under process for sanction. One EMRS has been recommended for Khwas block and a residential school in Budhal of Koteranka Sub-Division which has the highest tribal population.

Tribal Affairs department has also released first installment of Rs 2.50 Cr for construction of EMRS building the foundation of which is expected shortly and PWD is in the process of tendering, with an approved cost of Rs 16.00 Cr for the project.