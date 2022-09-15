Model school for tribal students operationalised at Kandi

Srinagar, Sep 15: The Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), a model school for tribal students has been operationalised in Kandi, District Rajouri today and facilities dedicated to the students. The modern facility will offer state-of-the art educational facilities as per the norms of Central Board of School Education (CBSE) and National Educational Society for Tribal Students (NEST).
District Development Councillor, Budhal-Old, Shazia Kouser dedicated the modern residential educational facility to tribal students, in presence of Chairman, Block Development Council, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, Addl Deputy Commissioner, Surinder Mohan Sharma, District Tribal Welfare Officer, Wakeel Ahmed, Principal JNV H N Pandey, Tehsildar Sumit Kohli, BDO Mohatshim Hanief, BDO Sheharyar Dar, ZEPO Ishtiaq Ahmed Choudhary, TWSO Khurshid Ahmed, HM Mohammad Sharief, PRI members and local officials of the department.
DDC Shazia Kouser expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Sh Manoj Sinha for historic work initiated for tribal welfare, particularly in the education sector which was awaited since the last several decades. She also thanked Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Addl Chief Secretary Vivek Bhardwaj for their efforts to make the EMRS operational in Kandi, for which many districts waited for more than 20 years despite sanction by the Govt of India. She also conveyed appreciation for stellar work initiated by the Tribal Affairs department led by Dr Shahid Choudhary.
BDC Chairperson, Javed Iqbal Choudhary highlighted the efforts being made in Koteranka Sub-Division for upliftment of education sector including smart schools, hostels, residential schools, enhanced scholarship, skilling avenues and other facilities approved and provided by the Lieutenant Governor administration. He mentioned that modernisation of 20 schools in the area is benefitting more than 4500 students in far-flung areas where they are witnessing the technological advancements for the first time.
Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir UT Government has operationalised 6 EMRS this year in record time which were sanctioned between 1997 to 2020 and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had mandated concurrent academic sessions with effect from year of sanction but same remained awaited. This has helped J&K to receive more that Rs 10.00 Cr annual grant for students admitted in these schools. Proposal for 17 more EMRS has been submitted to the Ministry out of which 10 are under process for sanction. One EMRS has been recommended for Khwas block and a residential school in Budhal of Koteranka Sub-Division which has the highest tribal population.
Tribal Affairs department has also released first installment of Rs 2.50 Cr for construction of EMRS building the foundation of which is expected shortly and PWD is in the process of tendering, with an approved cost of Rs 16.00 Cr for the project.