Mortar shell destroyed in Nowshera

Rajouri: Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of Indian Army alongwith Jammu and Kashmir police destroyed a high explosive mortar shell that was found lying along the river bank in Nowsheras' Kalal village on Monday late evening.

The shell was destroyed by forces in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Sarpanch of Deeing Kalal panchayat in Nowshera, Ramesh Chowdhary said that in the late evening hours some locals saw an explosive shell lying on river bank in the village after which information was shared with police and team led by Station House Officer Nowshera Rajesh Jasrotia reached at the site and cordoned the area.