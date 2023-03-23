Mosque managements in Rajouri make arrangements for Ramadhan

Rajouri: Different Islamic religious organisations and management committees of mosques have prepared for the holy month of Ramadhan with religious preachers also appealing to Muslims to follow practices and hold prayers for peace and harmony.

The holy month of Ramdhan started on Thursday with some people observing fast, but some are going to start their fasts on Friday.

In Rajouri, Muslim organisations and management committees of different mosques have prepared for the holy month with arrangements made for Taravi prayers along with holding Iftaari.