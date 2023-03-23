Mosque managements in Rajouri make arrangements for Ramadhan

Rajouri: Different Islamic religious organisations and management committees of mosques have prepared for the holy month of Ramadhan with religious preachers also appealing to Muslims to follow practices and hold prayers for peace and harmony.
The holy month of Ramdhan started on Thursday with some people observing fast, but some are going to start their fasts on Friday.
In Rajouri, Muslim organisations and management committees of different mosques have prepared for the holy month with arrangements made for Taravi prayers along with holding Iftaari.
“Taravi prayers are held on a regular basis in mosques for which arrangements have been made,” said Moulana Mohammad Ilyas Khan. He added, “ Besides arrangements for Taravi prayers, management committees of different mosques and other religious institutions have also made arrangements for Iftaari as many people prefer opening their fast at religious institutions.”
Moulana Mohammad Farooq Niami on the other hand appealed to people to follow religious practices in letter and spirit in the holy month of Ramadhan.
In his statement, Moulana Farooq said that Ramdhan is one of the pivotal religious aspects in the life of every Muslim and people should ensure that all rites and rituals are followed as per religious values.
He further asked people to offer special prayers of peace and harmony during the holy month and also to help poor people in the society so that they can also observe fasts.