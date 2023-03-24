Mosques witness heavy rush on first Friday of Ramadhan in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Mar 24: Mosques across Rajouri and Poonch districts witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on Friday who thronged religious institutions to offer prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan.
All the mosques in twin districts remained abuzz with devotees where prayers were offered and religious preachers delivered sermons.
In Markazi Jamia Masjid Rajouri, thousands of people from different areas offered Friday prayers praying for peace and harmony.
The management commitment of Markazi Jamia Masjid also claimed to have put in place adequate arrangements for devotees on the first friday of holy month.
Moulana Mohammad Farooq Niama, a religious preacher who leads Friday prayers said that the holy month of Ramadhan has immense importance in the life of every Muslim.
He said that prayers for peace, harmony, brotherhood, and keeping evil away were performed across mosques in the region.