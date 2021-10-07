Mother-daughter duo charred to death in 'mysterious' fire in J&K's Surankote

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the fire erupted around 003 hours in the house of one Muzaffer Hussain Shah, son of Sadiq Hussain Shah at Qazi Katha, Morah Bachai in Surankote. Shah’s wife Sharifa Bi and daughter Tahira Kouser died on spot due to burn injuries, officials said said.

The blaze was later brought under control by fire tenders even as a police party reached the spot and started investigations as it has been learnt that the family has alleged that the fire was "orchestrated".

SHO Surankote J S Sambyal while confirming the death of the mother-daughter duo, told GNS that an FIR has been lodged and investigation started in the incident.