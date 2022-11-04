Mother-daughter duo dead, father injured after landslide buries house in Poonch

Rajouri, Nov 04: A woman and her daughter died while her husband suffered injuries after a landslide buried a residential house in Surankote sub-division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.
An official said that soil and huge boulders rolled downhill and buried a house near Bufliaz village today early morning.
“The incident happened at the site of a project for upgradation of the road from Rajouri to Surankote via Thanamandi,” said a local.
Officials said that three out of a total five members of the family were present in the house when the incident happened.
All three were trapped under the debris, they said, adding that Quick Reaction Teams of Indian Army from Bufliyaz camp and police teams from Behramgala chowki launched a rescue operation with the help of locals.
After hectic efforts, all three members of family were tracked under the debris and taken out. “They all were taken to Sub District Hospital Surankote where two of them succumbed during treatment while one family member has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri with serious injuries,” said a police official.
When contacted, Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani identified the deceased as Naseema Akhter (34), wife of Mohd Latief and her daughter Rubina Akhter (09).
The injured Mohd Latief, son of Mohd Hussain has been referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri from SDH Surankote and is stated to be in a serious condition.
Deputy SP further said that a rescue operation is still going on at the site of the incident as some livestock are buried under the debris.