Mother-son duo die, 2 others injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Jan 4: A mother-son duo died while the father and his son got critically injured in a road accident that took place at Dandesar in Nowshera area of Rajouri district.
Police said that this accident took place when a bus JK02AX 1677 on way to Jammu from Rajouri collided with a car JK02BN 7552 at Dandesar falling under the jurisdiction of Nowshera police station.
In the accident, police said, Saima Kouser, wife of Mohammad Anis and their son Danish Ahmed died and their bodies were shifted to civil hospital of the area.
In the accident, Mohammad Anis son of Mohammad Bashir and his son Mohiz Ahmed got critically injured who both were taken to hospital and declared as critical by doctors. Both the injured were later airlifted to GMC Jammu and both are under treatment there & are out of danger.
Police said that a case in the matter has been registered in police station Nowshera & legal proceedings are going on.