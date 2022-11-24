Mother-son duo die in LPG explosion in Poonch village

Rajouri: A mother and her son got charred to death while three other family members had a narrow escape of life after an LPG cylinder exploded. The cylinder caught fire in Chandimarh village of Surankote subdivision in Poonch district.

Officials said that the incident took place in the morning hours on Thursday in which an LPG cylinder lying inside the Kacha house caught fire and exploded. In the incident, police said, Hamida Begum (40) and her son Aqib Ahmed (4) died as they were charred alive.