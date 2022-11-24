Mother-son duo die in LPG explosion in Poonch village

Rajouri: A mother and her son got charred to death while three other family members had a narrow escape of life after an LPG cylinder exploded. The cylinder caught fire in Chandimarh village of Surankote subdivision in Poonch district.
Officials said that the incident took place in the morning hours on Thursday in which an LPG cylinder lying inside the Kacha house caught fire and exploded. In the incident, police said, Hamida Begum (40) and her son Aqib Ahmed (4) died as they were charred alive.
Three other family members including the husband of the deceased woman and two children had a narrow escape in the incident. At least one dozen livestock also got killed in this tragic incident after which locals of the area and police launched a major rescue operation.
Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani, said that a major rescue operation has been launched and so far two people (mother and her son) have lost their lives besides around twelve domestic animals have also perished.