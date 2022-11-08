Motorcycle driver crushed to death, pillion rider injured by speeding bus in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 8: A motorcycle driver got killed while the pillion rider sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Lamberi on Rajouri highway.
Police said that on Tuesday evening, a bus bearing registration number JK02AQ 1370 was driving towards Jammu from Rajouri and at Lamberi near Peer Baba it hit a motorcycle driven by Irfan Ahmed son of Mohd Azam resident of Lamberi.
In the accident the driver and the pillion rider were seriously injured and both were shifted to SDH Nowshera for treatment.
However in the hospital, motorcycle driver Irfan succumbed to injuries while pillion rider remains hospitalised.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Nowshera.