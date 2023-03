Poonch: A motorcyclist was injured in a road accident at Saujiyan in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Police said that a motorcycle was on way to Mandi from Saujiyan when it skidded on road at Gali Maidaan. The motorcyclist was critically injured who was rushed to sub district hospital Mandi.

The injured have been identified as Ali Mohammad son of Habib Ullah resident of Saujiyan.Police have started investigation into the incident. The condition of the injured is said to be critical.