Motorcyclist dies in Nowshera mishap

Rajouri, Aug 4: A young man hailing from Dabbar village of Nowshera in Rajouri died while another person sustained injuries in a road accident on Friday afternoon at Gagrote village.
The accident, police said, took place when a motorcycle JK02AU4056 & JK11E8948 collided head-on due to which both the motorcyclists got injured.
The two were taken to sub district hospital Nowshera and were identified as Maroof Ahmed son of Mohammad Munshi resident of Dabber Nowshera and Kamaljeet Singh son of Rakeet Singh resident of Chiryalla.
One of the injured motorcyclist Maroof Ahmed later succumbed to injuries in SDH Nowshera. Police said to have taken up investigation and legal proceedings into the matter after registration of a case in police station Nowshera.