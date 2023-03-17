Mount Litera Zee School inaugurated in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 17: Secretary Tribal Affairs Department and Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth, Dr. Shahid Iqbal, on Friday inaugurated the Mount Litera Zee School in Rajouri during an event held in the school premises.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam, many other administrative officers, civil society members, DDC member Rajouri Sain Abdul Rashid took part in the inauguration ceremony.
Addressing the gathering, Secretary Tribal Affairs Department, Dr. Shahid Iqbal, said that the education sector in Rajouri has witnessed massive development in the last few years and now parents in this border area have a wide scope of education for their children.
He said that incorporation of both curricular and co-curricular activities in the general education process is a prerequisite of any institute and institutions of the area are doing well in this aspect.
Dr. Shahid further underlined the need to pay more focus on moral values based teaching learning process in institutions with an aim to ensure inclusive development of education and intellect of children.