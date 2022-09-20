MP man allegedly dies by suicide in Rajouri village

Rajouri Sept 20: A man hailing from Panna Madhya Pradesh was on Tuesday found hanging in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.
An official said the deceased has been identified as Rama Asray son of Sona Lal resident of Kohini Panna MP and was presently living in Sunderbani ward 7.
Officials said that on Tuesday morning, deceased was found hanging with a tree near his slum in Sunderbani after which police team reached at the spot and took the body into possession.
They further said that medico-legal formalities have been conducted and investigation into the matter is going on. It has also been learnt that wife of deceased had also committed suicide last year with poor financial condition of the family being suspected as trigger for the incident.