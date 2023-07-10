Mughal Road Accident: Bodies of senior bureaucrat, son recovered

Rajouri, July 10: The search operation launched in the Shikar Gha area on Mughal Road after Sunday’s car accident was called off after a gap of 16 hours. The bodies of the father son duo were retrieved from a deep gorge on Monday morning.
The tragic accident had taken place on Sunday evening when a car on the way to Jammu from Srinagar fell off in a deep gorge at Shikar Gha near Panar bridge on Mughal road.
Director Finance of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, RS Bali along with his wife, son, and daughter were travelling in this ill-fated vehicle which fell in a deep gorge.
On Sunday evening, Mehreen Kour (16) daughter of RS Bali was rescued in injured condition from gorge and hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri while the body of Parvinder Kour (51) wife of RS Bali was retrieved from the gorge.
However, both Director Finance RS Bali and his son Irwan Singh (18) were untraceable and the operation for their search was called off on Sunday late due to darkness whereas this operation was resumed on Monday early morning.
Deputy Commissioner Poonch Yasin M Choudhary and Senior Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Sharma led the operation on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the body of Director Finance RS Bali and his son Irwan Singh were retrieved from a deep gorge and bodies were taken to PHC Chandimarh.
All three bodies were handed over to the legal heirs for the last rites while injured Mehreen Kour hospitalised in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri has also been referred to Srinagar. District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President S. Narinder Singh said that this is a tragic accident that has taken place.
He extended his gratitude to police, army, SDRF and locals who carried out a massive operation after the accident rescuing the injured teenage girl and retrieving three bodies from the tough gorge.